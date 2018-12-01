JPJ Group PLC (JPJ) Insider Neil G. Goulden Sells 10,000 Shares

JPJ Group PLC (LON:JPJ) insider Neil G. Goulden sold 10,000 shares of JPJ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.60), for a total value of £58,200 ($76,048.61).

Shares of JPJ Group stock opened at GBX 595 ($7.77) on Friday. JPJ Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 528.50 ($6.91) and a one year high of GBX 885 ($11.56).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on shares of JPJ Group in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of JPJ Group in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Beaufort Securities dropped their target price on JPJ Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

JPJ Group Company Profile

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy, Vera&John, and Mandalay segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, and other brands.

