JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) a $8.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 price objective on GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Santander raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of AVAL opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $9.51.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 145,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

