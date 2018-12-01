JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Movado Group, Inc (MOV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,481 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.85% of Movado Group worth $27,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOV. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOV opened at $37.64 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $856.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of -0.06.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Movado Group had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Movado Group news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $161,340.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,018.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

MOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Movado Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Movado Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

