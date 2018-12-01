JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.45% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $26,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FXI. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $42.02 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

