JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 47,483 Shares of MBIA Inc. (MBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,629,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,483 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MBIA were worth $28,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MBIA by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 153,216 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in MBIA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 65,672 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $652,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in MBIA by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 54,629 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in MBIA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $2,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 918,005 shares of company stock worth $8,883,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. MBIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). MBIA had a negative net margin of 73.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 218.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

