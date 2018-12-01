JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0977 per share on Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Friday.

