Juniper Networks (JNPR) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.44. 8,281,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 4,730,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In other Juniper Networks news, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,357,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,253.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,839 shares of company stock worth $3,987,726. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,806,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,133,049,000 after purchasing an additional 182,088 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,586,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,246,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,800,458 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,918,000 after purchasing an additional 110,884 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 114.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,554,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 603,990 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Juniper Networks (JNPR) Trading 5.2% Higher” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/juniper-networks-jnpr-trading-5-2-higher.html.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.