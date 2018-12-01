Juniper Networks (JNPR) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.44. 8,281,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 4,730,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.
In other Juniper Networks news, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,357,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,253.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,839 shares of company stock worth $3,987,726. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,806,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,133,049,000 after purchasing an additional 182,088 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,586,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,246,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,800,458 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,918,000 after purchasing an additional 110,884 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 114.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,554,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 603,990 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Juniper Networks Company Profile (NYSE:JNPR)
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.
