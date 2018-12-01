Kainos Group PLC (KNOS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.80 on December 28th

Kainos Group PLC (LON:KNOS) declared a dividend on Monday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

KNOS stock opened at GBX 428 ($5.59) on Friday. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 214.25 ($2.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 405 ($5.29).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNOS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 455 ($5.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public, health, and financial service markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

