Karma (KRM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $43,017.00

Karma (CURRENCY:KRM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last week, Karma has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Karma has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $43,017.00 worth of Karma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OTCBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Karma alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00030766 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karma Profile

KRM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. Karma’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,782,809,241 tokens. Karma’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. The Reddit community for Karma is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karma’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Karma’s official website is www.karmaapp.io.

Karma Token Trading

Karma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.