Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€8.30” Price Target for Aroundtown (AT1)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AT1. Nord/LB set a €7.55 ($8.78) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.85 ($10.29) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.35) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.61 ($10.02).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of AT1 opened at €7.56 ($8.78) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €4.10 ($4.77) and a 1-year high of €6.75 ($7.85).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company primarily in Germany and the Netherlands. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.