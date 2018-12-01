Kevin L. Cronk Purchases 1,500 Shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (DCF) Stock

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) insider Kevin L. Cronk bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,004. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Get Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 429,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 30,812 shares in the last quarter.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/kevin-l-cronk-purchases-1500-shares-of-dreyfus-alcnt-gb-cr-nc-2024-tg-tm-fd-nc-dcf-stock.html.

About Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc

There is no company description available for Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.