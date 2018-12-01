Kevin Maddock Sells 73,286 Shares of Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Kevin Maddock sold 73,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $377,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 26th, Kevin Maddock sold 73,286 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $376,690.04.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Kevin Maddock sold 77,500 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $421,600.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Kevin Maddock sold 92,427 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $500,954.34.

On Thursday, September 6th, Kevin Maddock sold 160,325 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $769,560.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Kevin Maddock sold 30,400 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $154,128.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $5.14 on Friday. Rimini Street Inc has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Rimini Street Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Inc. boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 48.6% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 766,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 250,763 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 147.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 90,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth $2,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth $124,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

