Keybank National Association OH Buys New Stake in Sony Corp (SNE)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Sony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,195,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sony by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sony by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sony by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,218,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,840,000. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

SNE opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sony Corp has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. Sony had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

