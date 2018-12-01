Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 13,477 First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the second quarter worth $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the second quarter worth $713,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 342,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,857,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,997,000 after buying an additional 182,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $24.32.

