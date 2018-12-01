Keybank National Association OH Has $245.69 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $245,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,550 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634,515 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,835,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,507 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,829.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,806 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,395,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $132.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.49.

JPM stock opened at $111.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.96 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The company has a market cap of $377.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

