Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,962 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,998,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 240,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 69.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $36.36 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,711.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,173.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

