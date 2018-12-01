KeyCorp (KEY) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KeyCorp earned a news sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected KeyCorp’s score:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEY. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

KEY opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, insider Donald R. Kimble acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,861.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 6,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $127,910.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,776.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

