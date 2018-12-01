Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Holdings Trimmed by Axa

Axa cut its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.48% of Kforce worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 207.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kforce during the second quarter worth $217,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce during the second quarter worth $226,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Kforce during the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Kforce during the third quarter worth $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KFRC. BidaskClub cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kforce in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kforce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In related news, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 11,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $506,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,546 over the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KFRC opened at $31.69 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Kforce had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

