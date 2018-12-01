Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 53,692 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Kiltearn Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,018,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,692 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 6.6% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 0.16% of Citigroup worth $288,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.66.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

