Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,443,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,419,000 after acquiring an additional 182,806 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,135,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,564,000 after acquiring an additional 325,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,844,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,483,000 after acquiring an additional 477,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 20.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,826,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,885,000 after acquiring an additional 640,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.8% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,230,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,302,000 after acquiring an additional 56,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 target price on Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

NYSE KMB opened at $115.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $123.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 535.49% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,132 shares in the company, valued at $459,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael T. Azbell sold 13,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,559,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

