Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,134 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 257,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 52,627 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 450 U.S. shopping centers comprising 78 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

