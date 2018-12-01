Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $173,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,467.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 13,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $254,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 450 U.S. shopping centers comprising 78 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

