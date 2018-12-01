Kingfisher’s (KGF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 260 ($3.40).

KGF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 305 ($3.99) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Kingfisher to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kingfisher has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 308.13 ($4.03).

Shares of KGF stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 285.30 ($3.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 369.80 ($4.83).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th were paid a GBX 3.33 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

