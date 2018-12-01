Kirkland’s (KIRK) Shares Up 34.1% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) shot up 34.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.10. 1,593,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 711% from the average session volume of 196,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KIRK. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/kirklands-kirk-shares-up-34-1-on-strong-earnings.html.

About Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.