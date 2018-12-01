Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Stake Boosted by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 614.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,244 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,407,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,411,000 after purchasing an additional 129,277 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,665,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,323,000 after purchasing an additional 414,431 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,523,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,113,000 after purchasing an additional 336,708 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,107,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,080,000 after purchasing an additional 320,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,634,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,829,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Kohl’s to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 target price on Kohl’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Kohl’s stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

In related news, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $389,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sona Chawla sold 27,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $2,202,885.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 253,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,474,459.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,331. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

