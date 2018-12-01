Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,311,069 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the October 31st total of 968,683 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,811 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong bought 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $102,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,972.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,655,000 after buying an additional 120,683 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,674,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,451,000 after buying an additional 464,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,783,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,627,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,639,000 after purchasing an additional 115,016 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 33.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,796,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 450,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

KLIC stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

