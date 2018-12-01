Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $142.40 and last traded at $143.99, with a volume of 2346853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.81.

Specifically, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $56,749.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,636.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total value of $604,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,905.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 763.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5,786.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

