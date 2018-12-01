Laboratory Corp. of America Target of Unusually High Options Trading (LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,258 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,381% compared to the average volume of 91 call options.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $56,749.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,636.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,905.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,823,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,879,854,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,843,000 after purchasing an additional 237,918 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 594,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 42,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 16,859.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 544,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,062,784,000 after purchasing an additional 541,355 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LH opened at $145.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $142.40 and a 1 year high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.63.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

