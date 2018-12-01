Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Position Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,665 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 113,465 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $4,063,353.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,353.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. HSBC raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

NYSE:LVS opened at $54.94 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 34.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

