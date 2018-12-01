LendConnect Price Hits $0.0998 on Major Exchanges (LCT)

LendConnect (CURRENCY:LCT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One LendConnect token can now be bought for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00001148 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LendConnect has traded flat against the US dollar. LendConnect has a market cap of $215,641.00 and $0.00 worth of LendConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.78 or 0.02277237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00125959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00195082 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.80 or 0.08910907 BTC.

About LendConnect

LendConnect launched on December 4th, 2017. LendConnect’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,161,059 tokens. LendConnect’s official Twitter account is @lendconnect and its Facebook page is accessible here. LendConnect’s official website is lendconnect.io.

Buying and Selling LendConnect

LendConnect can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LendConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LendConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LendConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

