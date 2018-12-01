Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,247.65% and a negative net margin of 168.23%. The company had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,066,000 after buying an additional 195,461 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 436,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,619. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

