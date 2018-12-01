Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA) Major Shareholder Purchases $157,376.00 in Stock

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 6,400 shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $157,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Braves Group Series A alerts:

On Tuesday, November 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,600 shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.86 per share, with a total value of $133,616.00.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 8,000 shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.89 per share, with a total value of $207,120.00.

Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,254,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,209,000 after acquiring an additional 71,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 429,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 74,209 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/liberty-braves-group-series-a-batra-major-shareholder-purchases-157376-00-in-stock.html.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.