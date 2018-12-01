Libra Credit Market Capitalization Reaches $7.67 Million (LBA)

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. Libra Credit has a market cap of $7.67 million and $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Libra Credit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bibox, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Libra Credit has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.64 or 0.02250398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00125704 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00195033 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.46 or 0.09212938 BTC.

Libra Credit Profile

Libra Credit launched on April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The official website for Libra Credit is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Libra Credit

Libra Credit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, UEX, DDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi, Bilaxy, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Libra Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Libra Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

