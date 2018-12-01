Limoneira (LMNR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

LMNR has been the subject of several other reports. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Limoneira from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $31.00 target price on shares of Limoneira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Limoneira stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Limoneira has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $429.72 million, a PE ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Limoneira had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $39.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W.H. Merriman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $61,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,116.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Limoneira by 6,740.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Limoneira by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Limoneira by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

