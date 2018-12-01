Linde’s (LIN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at equinet

equinet restated their neutral rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €176.00 ($204.65) target price on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Commerzbank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Societe Generale set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €242.50 ($281.98) target price on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €210.78 ($245.09).

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €140.50 ($163.37) on Wednesday. Linde has a twelve month low of €150.10 ($174.53) and a twelve month high of €199.40 ($231.86).

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

