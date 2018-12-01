Line (LN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Line (NYSE:LN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Line alerts:

LN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. CLSA reissued a buy rating on shares of Line in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Line from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Line from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Line presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

LN stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.91. Line has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LN. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Line by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,207,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 152,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Line by 1,178.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 121,335 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Line by 484.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 91,309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Line in the third quarter valued at about $3,040,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Line in the third quarter valued at about $2,981,000. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Line (LN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.