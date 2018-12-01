Londonmetric Property PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.90 (LMP)

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON LMP opened at GBX 176.50 ($2.31) on Friday. Londonmetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 149.10 ($1.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 189.10 ($2.47).

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 4.40 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 4.40 ($0.06).

In related news, insider Rosalyn Wilton acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £91,500 ($119,560.96).

LMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 189 ($2.47).

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and adding value through asset management initiatives and short cycle developments. LondonMetric has 14 million sq ft under management.

