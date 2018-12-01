Lundin Mining Co. (LUN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$5.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.70 and a 52 week high of C$9.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Jinhee Magie sold 20,334 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$143,761.38. Also, insider Mikael Schauman purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$551,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 445,000 shares of company stock valued at $734,950.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

