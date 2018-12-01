Macy’s Inc (M) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,532,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.29% of Macy’s worth $990,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in M. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Lenehan bought 3,154 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $100,107.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,932.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Harry A. Lawton III sold 28,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $1,034,058.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 54,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,728.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,312 shares of company stock worth $7,817,972. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on M. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

