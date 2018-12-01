Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MMP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.06.

MMP opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 47.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.9775 per share. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Douglas J. May sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $343,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $377,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,866,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,054,609,000 after buying an additional 158,679 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 30,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 512,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 92.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 12,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

