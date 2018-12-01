Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (MGIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.75 Million

Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) to post sales of $73.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $66.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $285.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.60 million to $287.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $307.70 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $315.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.35 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGIC. BidaskClub raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Magic Software Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magic Software Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 60,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 21,479 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

