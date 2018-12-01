Mainframe Price Reaches $0.0038 (MFT)

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Mainframe token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Hotbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex. During the last week, Mainframe has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Mainframe has a total market cap of $15.10 million and $1.46 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mainframe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.02229836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00126179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00190346 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.35 or 0.08646122 BTC.

About Mainframe

Mainframe was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,937,700,694 tokens. Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mainframe’s official message board is blog.mainframe.com. Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com.

Buying and Selling Mainframe

Mainframe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Binance, Hotbit, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Coinbe and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mainframe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mainframe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mainframe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mainframe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.