Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,367 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,548,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379,595 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,599,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,627 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,077 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 19,231,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $24,454,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

