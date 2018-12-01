Maple Leaf Foods Inc (MFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$29.54 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$26.50 and a 52-week high of C$37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

MFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including offers prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, turkey, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, and Lightlife.

