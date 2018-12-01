Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $1,384,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $1,239,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $618,750.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $619,350.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $652,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,321,300.00.

On Friday, November 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $687,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $704,650.00.

On Monday, November 5th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $675,550.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $689,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $685,850.00.

CRM opened at $142.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $98.68 and a twelve month high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale set a $170.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 328.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 95.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

