News headlines about Market Leader (NASDAQ:LEDR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Market Leader earned a news sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Market Leader’s score:

Get Market Leader alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Market Leader (LEDR) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 1.20” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/market-leader-ledr-earns-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-1-20.html.

Market Leader Company Profile

Market Leader, Inc, online technology and marketing solutions for real estate professionals across the United States and Canada. The Company serves more than 100,000 real estate agents, brokerages and franchisors , offering an end-to-end marketing solution that enables them to grow and manage their businesses.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Market Leader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Leader and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.