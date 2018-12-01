Marlin Business Services (MRLN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of MRLN opened at $25.40 on Friday. Marlin Business Services has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $315.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $23.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Analysts expect that Marlin Business Services will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 645,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,607,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

