Masimo Co. (MASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. Masimo also posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.62 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Masimo to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of MASI stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,700. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. Masimo has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $126.89.

In other news, COO Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $165,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 569,106 shares of company stock valued at $68,242,221. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at $534,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Masimo by 28.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Masimo by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Masimo by 70.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

