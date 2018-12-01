Mass Vehicle Ledger Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (MVL)

Mass Vehicle Ledger (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Mass Vehicle Ledger has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $1,298.00 worth of Mass Vehicle Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mass Vehicle Ledger token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and IDEX. In the last seven days, Mass Vehicle Ledger has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.02244110 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000362 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00125408 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00194866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger Profile

Mass Vehicle Ledger (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,117,232,389 tokens. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mass Vehicle Ledger is blog.mvlchain.io. The official website for Mass Vehicle Ledger is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for Mass Vehicle Ledger is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mass Vehicle Ledger Token Trading

Mass Vehicle Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mass Vehicle Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mass Vehicle Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mass Vehicle Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

