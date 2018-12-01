Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,873,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 651,966 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.00% of Walt Disney worth $1,739,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Walt Disney by 17.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 48,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $10,901,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 36,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 149.1% during the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total value of $106,500.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,705.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $115.49 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $97.68 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Argus raised their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

